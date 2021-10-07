Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

IBCP traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 5,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.