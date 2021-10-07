Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $472,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $268,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 307,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,793. The stock has a market cap of $438.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

