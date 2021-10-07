Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.14 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

