Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Price Target at €3.35

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.35 ($3.94).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching €4.11 ($4.84). 4,661,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.40.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.