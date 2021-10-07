Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $7.75

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $175,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.