Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $46.00

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

