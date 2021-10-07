Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $29.00

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

