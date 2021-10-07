Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $47.57

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 7,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,970. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

