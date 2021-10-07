Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $291.33

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth $223,669,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.31. 25,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,456. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

