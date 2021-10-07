Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Target Price at $25.56

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,325. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

