Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) PT at GBX 7,174.55

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

