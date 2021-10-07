Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $52.09

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares during the period.

NYSE SEAS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 44,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,318. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $60.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

