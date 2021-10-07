Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) PT at $35.42

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.42.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of SJR opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
