Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) PT at $35.42

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,543,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,163 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,339,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.