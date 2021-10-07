Brokers Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

