Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $576.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.53 million to $580.90 million. Bruker posted sales of $511.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

