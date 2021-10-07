Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given New C$10.70 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$10.75 to C$10.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:BCF opened at C$9.91 on Wednesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$7.95 and a 1-year high of C$10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.73.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

