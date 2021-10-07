Bulldog Investors LLP Buys 296,276 Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) by 2,962.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,276 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 199,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEAU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

