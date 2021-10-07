Bulldog Investors LLP Buys Shares of 591,706 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 591,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition accounts for 1.6% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $167,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNG opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

