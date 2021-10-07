Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $1.30 Million in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,232 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.31% of Cartesian Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $9,660,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLBL opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

