Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCAEU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $3,356,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $2,350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAEU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.20.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

