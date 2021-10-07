Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 199,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $20,879,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $14,910,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $12,431,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $11,928,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $6,961,000.

Shares of SPKBU stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

