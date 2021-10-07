Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

BFST opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

