Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BZZUY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZZUY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

