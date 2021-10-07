ByteNext Price Tops $0.0869 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $24,404.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00133724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,803.35 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.97 or 0.06580223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

