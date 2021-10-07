CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CACI International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CACI opened at $266.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.29.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

