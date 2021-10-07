CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.29.

CACI stock opened at $266.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.12 and its 200 day moving average is $257.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 88,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

