Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Down 0.8%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90). Approximately 30,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 59,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Cake Box alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £150 million and a P/E ratio of 44.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 304.36.

In other news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

About Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.