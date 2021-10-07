Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE CALX opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after acquiring an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $41,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

