Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $55.00 at Truist Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,992. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

