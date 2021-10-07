Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 176,200 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $8.79.

CLMT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

