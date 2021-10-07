Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,568 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

