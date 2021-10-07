Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,101 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 154,196 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 141,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.