Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.78. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.