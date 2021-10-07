Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $372,000 in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 239.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of BATT stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

