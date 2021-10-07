Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

