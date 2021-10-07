Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PK. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

