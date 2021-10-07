Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Camtek has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $46.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

