Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 69,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. 124,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,039,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 4.42.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

