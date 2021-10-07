Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Minerals stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33. Blackstone Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get Blackstone Minerals alerts:

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.