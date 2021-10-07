Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Blackstone Minerals stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33. Blackstone Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
About Blackstone Minerals
