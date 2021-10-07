Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CM shares. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CM opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 291,857.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 274,346 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

