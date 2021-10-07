Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.50

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$48.50 and last traded at C$48.40, with a volume of 476585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.94.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,368,022.31. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,150,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,321,638.88. Insiders sold a total of 123,980 shares of company stock worth $5,502,335 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

