Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

