Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 989,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Cango stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,002. The company has a market cap of $648.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Cango has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

