Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 124,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 189,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market cap of $783.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

