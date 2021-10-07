Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

HQY opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,357.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,972. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

