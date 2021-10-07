Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 125

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAPD opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £158.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

