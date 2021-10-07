Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

NYSE:ERF opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

