Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Up 23.4% in September

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CPLP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,735. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $241.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

