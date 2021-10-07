CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $891,137.92 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

CARG stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 1,863,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,924. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CarGurus by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.