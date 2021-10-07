Carmignac Gestion Has $50.87 Million Stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,673 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.37% of Tuya worth $50,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

TUYA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 33,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

